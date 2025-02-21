Maui News

Volunteers sought for unique archaeology intensive at Kēōkea-Waiohuli, Maui

February 21, 2025, 10:56 AM HST
Updated February 21, 10:57 AM
Archaeologist Aaron Trumbo (from left), Kekoa Enomoto and Norman Abihai survey the 102-acre Kēōkea-Waiohuli cultural reserve. The Upcountry tract is the site of a six-day archaeology intensive for youths. PC: Paʻupena CDC

Volunteers ages 16.5 to 23 years old are sought to participate in a spring break archaeology adventure at the Kēōkea-Waiohuli Hawaiian homelands. The free, six-day archaeology intensive begins March 15 at a 102-acre cultural reserve. There, students will learn to discover archaeological features; then identify, clear, and “adaptively” replant and reuse the ancient sites. 

Tanya Lee-Greig, principal investigator with ‘Āina Archaeology, will lead the expedition. 

To sign up, prospective attendees should write up to 25 words about why they want to participate; then email by Feb. 28 the mini-essay with name and cell number to: paupenacdc@gmail.com. For more information, call Kekoa Enomoto at 808-276-2713. 

A County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division grant is funding this unique program for ‘opio (youths) and their family members. Pa‘upena Community Development Inc. is administering the grant project. 

