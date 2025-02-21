Westin Maui partners with We Paddle Maui to offer a traditional canoe paddling experience

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is adding traditional Hawaiian canoe paddling to its menu of guest activities. PC: Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is offering guests visiting its Kāʻanapali Beach resort the opportunity to explore the Kāʻanapali coast while paddling outrigger canoes.

On Thursday, the resort announced a new partnership with local business We Paddle Maui to offer guests an opportunity to experience traditional Hawaiian outrigger canoe paddling.

“The partnership furthers Westin’s dedication to wellness and authentic cultural experiences, offering guests an opportunity learn about the heritage of outrigger canoe paddling, while enjoying the physical benefits of paddling along the scenic Kāʻanapali coast,” an announcement says.

“At The Westin Maui, wellness is more than just physical fitness — it’s about connecting with nature and culture,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui. “This partnership with We Paddle Maui allows our guests to experience both, providing a truly memorable experience on the water.”

Westin Maui guests can enjoy unparalleled views of the West Maui coastline while experiencing traditional Hawaiian canoe paddling. PC: Westin Maui

Outrigger canoe paddling holds deep cultural significance in Hawai‘i. Hawaiians used outrigger canoes as an essential mode of transportation throughout history, while today paddling is Hawai‘i’s official state team sport. It’s also an activity that symbolizes community, unity and the importance of navigating life’s waters together.

Available at 8 or 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday (subject to ocean conditions), the 60-minute adventure is open to guests aged 6 and older. It begins on Kāʻanapali Beach in front of the resort and includes a guided journey that teaches the art of paddling.

“As participants glide across the ocean from the sands of Kāʻanapali Beach, they’ll not only experience an unparalleled view of West Maui but also gain insight into the history and traditions that make this practice so special,” an announcement says.

A portion of the proceeds from each tour supports Maui Cultural Lands, a grass-roots land trust organization. Its mission is to stabilize, protect and restore Hawaiian cultural resources.

We Paddle Maui, previously based in Lahaina, has found a new home in Kāʻanapali with the support of The Westin Maui.

“There is no better way to experience the beauty of West Maui than from an outrigger canoe,” said Fabio Maximino, owner of We Paddle Maui. “We’re excited to partner with The Westin Maui to continue to perpetuate the tradition of outrigger paddling, while introducing visitors to this important part of our heritage.”

Outrigger canoe paddling also joins the resort’s diverse wellness and entertainment offerings, which include Aloha Fitness Maui classes, the resort’s Wailele Lūʻau, spa treatments, The Valley Alley social space and more.