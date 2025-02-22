Maui Peace Awards open for nominations – honoring Maui’s peace heroes

The Teran James Young Foundation is seeking nominees for its annual Peace Award Program. Screen grab from Teran James Young Foundation website

The Teran James Young Foundation (TJYF) is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the annual Maui Peace Awards, recognizing extraordinary individuals who quietly and humbly dedicate themselves to fostering peace in the community. These awards shine a light on those who work tirelessly—often unnoticed—to resolve conflicts, build understanding, and promote harmony in meaningful ways.

We encourage the Maui community to reflect on those who have made a difference and take the time to nominate an unsung hero who embodies the values of peace and compassion. Whether through community service, advocacy, or conflict resolution, these individuals play a crucial role in creating a more connected and peaceful Maui. Winners will be announced in September 2025, and they will have the opportunity to receive their award in person at the Rally Around Peace festival, where they will be honored for their contributions.

To submit a nomination and learn more, Click here to nominate someone!

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As part of its mission, the Teran James Young Foundation (501c3 nonprofit) is dedicated to promoting Restorative Practices, Nonviolent Communication, and sustainable solutions that nurture peace in schools, communities, and beyond. By recognizing these remarkable individuals, we aim to inspire others to follow their lead and contribute to a more harmonious world.

Save the Date: Rally Around Peace 2025!

In addition to the awards, the public is invited to join in the celebration of the 3rd Annual Rally Around Peace festival on Sept. 27, 2025, at South Maui Gardens. This vibrant, family-friendly event will feature live music, keiki activities, inspiring speakers, wellness experiences, and a collective celebration of peace and sustainability. It’s a day to honor award winners, connect with the community, and deepen a commitment to a more peaceful future.

To learn more about TJYF and our programs, please visit www.teranjy.org.