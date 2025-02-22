Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 9-12 12-16 14-18 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:55 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:33 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:43 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:25 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell will hold through this evening before a long-period reinforcement builds in tonight through Sunday. Surf heights are expected to reach advisory levels after midnight tonight and peak Sunday afternoon along north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui through Sunday night. If this swell comes in larger than expected, may need to add west facing shores of the Big Island to the HSA. This swell will slowly lower through the first part of next week. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected to build in late Tuesday and linger through Wednesday, resulting in peak surf heights near- warning level for north and west facing shores. Small surf is expected along south and east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.