CPB announces Conrad Figueroa as new senior VP and director of Mainland lending

Conrad Figueroa, Central Pacific Bank. Courtesy photo

Conrad Figueroa is Central Pacific Bank’s new senior vice president and director of Mainland lending within the Credit Strategies & Solutions team, the bank announced.

Figueroa will play a key role in developing nationwide banking relationships, structuring and originating sophisticated investments and providing comprehensive banking services to local private equity and credit sponsors, the bank said in its announcement.

“Conrad brings more than 25 years of commercial executive banking experience and a proven track record of client advocacy, earning him a stellar reputation as a trusted advisor,” said Ralph Mesick, senior executive vice president and chief risk officer at Central Pacific Bank. “His leadership, strategic vision and ability to drive revenue growth are just a few of the reasons we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“With a heart full of aloha, I am looking forward to spending time in the Hawaiʻi market, embracing the ‘Voyaging Spirit’ of CPB, and fostering a sense of community, mutual respect, and collaboration with colleagues and customers alike,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa began his career in roles such as business banking officer, branch manager, personal financial officer and relationship manager in a regional commercial banking office. These roles allowed him to develop a broad foundation of sales, credit underwriting and relationship management skills that allowed him to develop a deep expertise in lending to specialized industries.

Prior to joining CPB, his senior executive leadership experience included serving as the West Coast Division manager at a Mainland-based bank, managing strategic initiatives for the bank’s Dealer Commercial Services. He also has experience working with Hawaiʻi banks and held senior leadership positions in commercial lending.

Figueroa holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of California at Davis. He is actively involved in the community and supports several nonprofit organizations, including Danville D’Elegance, Fat Kitty City, The Marine Mammal Center and Lindsey Wildlife, among others.