Binhi at Ani to host Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament, March 23

Binhi at Ani will hold its 2025 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Proceeds will benefit the Binhi at Ani scholarship programs.

“Twenty-five students were awarded scholarships in 2024 because of the success of last year’s Scholarship Golf Tournament and Binhi at Ani’s generous scholarship partners,” said Arnel Alvarez, president of Binhi at Ani.

There are two different levels of sponsorship: Platinum ($1,500 for eight golfers) and Gold ($800 for four golfers). Tee Sponsors are also available at $250. Golfers will have an opportunity to win a hole-in-one prize at each of the par three holes sponsored by Valley Isle Motors. Philippine Airlines is sponsoring the Grand Door Prize of airfare to Manila.

The deadline for the four person modified-scramble tournament is March 10, 2025 but those who submit their paid application by Feb. 28, 2025, will be eligible for an early-bird drawing sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura. The tournament is expected to be sold out again.

Applications for the golf tournament may be downloaded online or by contacting Alvarez at 808-357-0748 or Lenra1268@gmail.com or co-chairperson Alfredo Evangelista at 808-242-8100 or AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1985 with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui since 1970.