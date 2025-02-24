Shellie Niles

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi has promoted Shellie Niles to Vice President of Mission, in which she will be responsible for advocacy and overseeing the neighbor island offices for Hawaiʻi’s largest social services agency.

Joining CCH’s executive management team, Niles will also be responsible for CCH’s initial response to any disasters, coordinating with the executive team, local communities, parishes, and community partners.

Most recently, Niles has overseen CCH’s recovery efforts on Maui following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, travelling regularly between Oahu and Maui to assist numerous clients impacted by the tragedy through housing and financial assistance programs and counseling services.

A part of the CCH organization since 2012, Niles’ previous position as Director of Advocacy and Community Relations made her instrumental in shaping the agency’s advocacy efforts to address social issues and legislative policies. Since assuming the role in 2022, she has demonstrated leadership in collaborating with the management team and neighbor island directors to develop, implement, and operate various services in alignment with the agency’s mission and strategic objectives.

“Working alongside Shellie at CCH, she has demonstrated a passion for serving vulnerable populations and a strong commitment to advocating for their rights and well-being,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i president and CEO Tina Andrade. “Her knowledge, skills and experience makes this a natural transition to her new role as Vice President of Mission, and being part of our executive management team to help make operational decisions in serving our community.”

With over 20 years of experience working with youth and families in various settings, Niles began her tenure with CCH as a therapist. She graduated from Moanalua High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Family Resources from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Born and raised in Waipahu, Niles now resides in Moanalua.