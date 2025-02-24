State Leaders Announce Digitization of Plants and Animals Declaration Form

State leaders today announced the launch of “Akamai Arrival,” a pilot program that will digitize Hawaiʻi’s Plants and Animals Declaration Form, streamlining the process for travelers arriving in the islands. The initiative, authorized under Act 196 (2024), marks a significant step toward modernizing Hawaiʻi’s biosecurity efforts, by improving form completion rates and strengthening protections against invasive species.

Beginning March 1, 2025, the pilot program under the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) will roll out on select domestic flights in partnership with major airlines, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. Participating airlines will integrate the digital form into their arrival processes, giving passengers a more efficient way to submit required agricultural declarations before landing in Hawaiʻi.

“Protecting Hawaiʻi’s unique environment from invasive species is critical to our way of life, our economy, and our future. The ‘Akamai Arrival’ program is a forward-thinking approach that modernizes our biosecurity efforts while making it easier for travelers to comply with our agricultural protections. This initiative is another step toward preserving our islands for generations to come,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

This concerted effort to modernize and adapt technology is an important step to further protect Hawaiʻi’s natural heritage. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, together with legislators, HDOA, airline partners, and stakeholders, developed the digital agriculture form pilot program. “This is what government should be doing — utilizing technology to improve our state processes and better serve the public. Every one of us, whether coming home or traveling to Hawaiʻi, is very familiar with filling out the paper agriculture form. By digitizing this form, we’re making compliance easier for travelers while using technology to protect what makes Hawaiʻi so special,” said Luke.

Airlines participating in the pilot have discretion over flight selection and implementation methods. The ʻAkamai Arrival’ website will serve as a hub for passengers, providing access to the digital form, flight information and an FAQ page to assist travelers.

“US airlines play a critical role in connecting travelers to Hawaiʻi, and the transition from paper to digital agriculture declaration forms is a significant step toward modernizing the travel experience. We’re proud to support the Akamai Arrival program, making the arrival process more seamless and efficient for travelers,” said Sean Williams, Airlines for America vice president of State and Local Government Affairs.

“The Department of Agriculture has been addicted to paper for nearly 60 years. Five years ago, I advocated for the digitization of the declaration form, but was met with resistance. Lawmakers had to pass a law last year to encourage the migration from paper to an app,” said Sen. Glenn Wakai, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs. “The ʻAkamai Arrival’ program will inform passengers about what’s not acceptable to bring to Hawaiʻi BEFORE they board the plane, rather than when they’re scrambling for a pen over the Pacific.”

“Enhancing our state’s biosecurity efforts and protecting our islands from invasive species requires modern solutions, and the implementation of a digital form is long overdue,” said Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa, chair of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food Systems. “I appreciate the collaboration among stakeholders to streamline the screening process and strengthen our state’s ability to ensure safe arrivals.”

The pilot program will run from March 1 through May 31, 2025. Monthly progress updates will be shared with participating airlines and data collected will help determine potential expansions of the program in the future.

For more information about the digital declaration form and the Akamai Arrival initiative, visit: https://akamaiarrival.hawaii.gov/