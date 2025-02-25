Maui Weather Forecast for February 25, 2025

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. North winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 84. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 63. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 69 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Mostly dry and stable conditions with light and variable winds will prevail through tonight as high pressure builds to the north. A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing rainfall chances for portions of the state, with moderate south to southeast winds expected Wednesday through Saturday. Drier conditions with light trades could return by the end of the weekend as the surface ridge briefly shifts northward.

Discussion

Guidance remains in good agreement, depicting a progressive pattern with a series of cold fronts passing to the north. Deep- layer ridging over the state has resulted in light and variable winds, maintaining dry and stable conditions with a strong subsidence inversion from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, limiting rainfall chances. Any brief showers that do develop through tonight will favor coastal areas through the overnight and early morning hours due to land breezes, then across interior areas in the afternoon as sea breezes become established.

A transition period is expected Wednesday through the latter half of the week as the next cold front in the series approaches. Low- level winds will veer out of the south to southeast early Wednesday, then shift to a more southerly to south-southwesterly flow over the western end of the state by late Wednesday as the front nears. Increasing moisture and lift ahead of this boundary will enhance rainfall chances, particularly across leeward slopes and mountain areas in the western portion of the state. However, with the front likely stalling or hanging up near or north of Kauai, overall rainfall amounts should remain limited.

Although this pattern may persist into Saturday, a return to light to moderate trades and drier conditions is possible by the end of the weekend as the surface ridge briefly shifts northward. Another cold front passing far to the north on Sunday could drag its tail-end of the boundary into the western portion of the state early next week, bringing another potential increase in rain chances.

Aviation

A weak high pressure system north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep a variable wind pattern with hybrid daytime sea breezes over each island. VFR conditions will prevail with periods of cloud ceilings building over island mountain and interior sections with converging sea breezes each day.

No AIRMETs are in effect.

Marine

A weak high building north-northwest of the state and moving east will produce light to gentle north to northeast flow today. A front approaching the islands Wednesday will cause the gentle to locally fresh east winds to veer southeast to south. Thursday and Friday, the ridge looks to lift northward as gentle southeast to south winds will continue through Saturday before easterly trade winds start to build back early next week.

The current west-northwest swell will continue to slowly decline today. A moderate to large northwest swell is expected to build in late tonight and peak early Wednesday. Current observations at the NDBC buoy 51001, have yet to show the long period forerunners therefore surf heights through the early afternoon will continue to decline. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for most north and west facing shores and a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for select northwest waters is expected tonight through Wednesday coinciding with the peak of the incoming swell. As the swell slowly declines Thursday, a large to extra-large northwest swell is expected to build late Thursday into Friday, potentially reaching High Surf Warning level for most north and west facing shores. The potential for overwash in low lying areas is possible as the swell peaks early Friday morning but will need to be monitored as the swell nears later this week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the week. Surf along east facing shores will also remain tiny to small through the week due to mostly light background wind flow, with a potential slight uptick early next week with the return of the trade winds.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

