Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa launches ‘Kuleana Series,’ AI experience

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, situated on 23 oceanfront acres at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock), is building upon its mission to provide travelers to Hawaiʻi with a myriad of ways to participate in and discover the Hawaiian culture with the launch of its Kuleana Series.

This first-of-its-kind interactive augmented reality experience features 11 leading cultural educators and scientific experts spanning topics from endemic species of Hawaiʻi to solar astronomy on Haleakalā to the meaning of aloha.

The goal of the Kuleana Series is to give resort guests exclusive access to some of the island’s most sought-after voices in the Hawaiian cultural and scientific communities via interactive plaques that come to life with a QR code and cellphone.

At check-in, guests receive a welcome portrait with the first interactive QR code of the experience providing access to a map to guide visitors of all ages to each of the plaques across the property. The “living portraits” on the plaques consist of portrait images that “come to life” by employing augmented reality (AR) technology. By using the AR viewer on a smartphone and pointing the camera towards the portrait, it creates a lifelike experience for the guest as the image begins to move and speak when viewed on the phone’s screen.

“The term ‘Kuleana’ refers to the principle that each person has both a responsibility and privilege to care for and protect the land and the community to which they belong,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “It is a fitting descriptor of this program as the resort continues to uplift gentle tourism and the exploration of Maui for new and returning guests alike.”

The inaugural plaque features Jay Penniman, the project manager for Maui Nui Seabird (‘Ua‘u Kani) Recovery Project (MNSRP) who leads a team of biologists, ecologists, and conservationists to restore native seabird populations and their breeding habitats throughout Maui Nui. This plaque overlooks a nesting colony of ‘Ua‘u Kani (wedge-tailed shearwater) just north of Sheraton Maui Resort’s Moana building on Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock). The property and MNSRP conduct burrow counts, invasive plant removal, banding, and data collection to protect native seabird population.

Additional plaques of the Kuleana Series experts and topics include: