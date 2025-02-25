UH Maui College announces 2025 Summer Culinary Launchpad Scholarship

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program. PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a special Summer 2025 Launchpad Scholarship for students interested culinary careers, that can help recipients reach goals faster, with greater ease.

Successful applicants will receive a $1600 scholarship which covers tuition for two Summer 2025 classes – Fundamentals of Cookery from June 2 to July 3, and Fundamentals of Baking from July 7 to Aug. 8.

This scholarship is designed to provide financial support for students seeking to jump start their culinary training and pursue an Associate’s Degree or Certificate of Achievement at the UHMC Culinary Arts Program.



















In addition to the tuition, Launchpad scholarship recipients will be guaranteed a spot in two Fall 2025 culinary courses that have limited availability (Intermediate Cookery and Batch Cookery), provided they successfully complete the two summer courses.

“We’re thrilled to share this incredible opportunity with anyone thinking about pursuing a culinary career,” said UHMC Culinary Arts Chef Instructor Craig Omori. “Right now, Maui is experiencing an all-time high demand for skilled culinary professionals. And here’s the exciting part – graduates of our program are earning up to 25% more than those without formal training. This could be your chance to kickstart a rewarding career with a competitive edge.”

Eligibility requirements include the following:

Applicants must pursue an Associates in Applied Science Degree or a Certificate of

Achievement in the Culinary Arts Program

Achievement in the Culinary Arts Program Applicants must intend to be enrolled as a full-time culinary student in Fall 2025

Applicants must enroll in both Summer 2025 classes

The Culinary Arts Department can lend textbooks and knife kits to any summer student

who needs them and prefers not to purchase them. The only additional cost for summer

students is the required culinary uniform.

The application deadline is Friday, April 25 at 4 p.m. Apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCHv_S8ldLTIWGTvY8aMcylv1Rq7IGJJB

9UHGdukzy0hccaQ/viewform

Scholarship awardees will be notified via email or phone by Monday, April 28 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Chef Craig Omori at omoric@hawaii.edu.