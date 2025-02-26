17 employees with CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui placed on leave due to federal funding cuts

Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub at Maui Mall opened in September 2023 to assist Maui wildfire survivors. PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) announced that 17 employees assigned to CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui recovery programs have been placed on leave following unexpected federal funding cuts. These employees played a critical role in providing direct assistance to wildfire survivors, particularly at the Kākoʻo Distribution Center, which has temporarily closed due to the staffing loss.

“Today, just like many other community organizations, Kākoʻo Maui is faced with the loss of a majority of our staff due to a federal funding freeze affecting the National Dislocated Workers Grant. This loss has led to the temporary closure of the Kākoʻo Distribution Center. As we continue to work through staffing challenges, currently scheduled appointments will be canceled until further notice. We understand our commitment and kuleana to the community and are actively looking for ways to continue serving you. Mahalo for your understanding,” the organization shared in an email.

CNHA acknowledges the devastating impact this will have on families still struggling to recover and is moving swiftly to restore these positions.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) CEO Kūhiō Lewis (8.9.24) PC: Wendy Osher,

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These employees have been the backbone of our Maui recovery efforts, ensuring that thousands of Lahaina residents had food, shelter, and essential supplies,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “This funding cut was made without a clear assessment of its impact, and the loss of these jobs will disrupt services that families still rely on every day. CNHA is actively working to restore these positions and prevent further disruptions to recovery efforts.”

CNHA is urgently working to identify alternative funding sources to support its programs and bring the affected employees back. The organization is in discussions with private foundations, including the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, to secure emergency funding.

Beyond immediate solutions, CNHA is also exploring long-term funding strategies to ensure that Maui’s recovery efforts continue well beyond this crisis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lewis added, “We are committed to finding solutions—not just in the short term but for the long haul. Recovery doesn’t stop when federal funding dries up. Maui families deserve stability, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that continues.”

In response to funding cuts, Lewis is traveling to Washington, D.C. today, to meet with federal officials to advocate for the restoration of critical program funding.

“Our message to policymakers is simple: These services are still desperately needed, and cuts like these have real consequences for real families. We hope the federal government will prioritize data-driven decision-making rather than making reductions that undo months of progress,” concluded Lewis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

CNHA urges partners, community leaders, and supporters to stand together to ensure that Maui’s recovery remains a top priority. The organization will continue working with stakeholders to protect these programs and ensure that families have access to the resources they need to rebuild. For more information on CNHA recovery efforts on Maui, visit HelpingMaui.org.