Maui Nonprofit Directors Association encourages nonprofits to renew or join as members

The Maui Nonprofit Directors Association has opened enrollment for new and returning members. The association offers opportunities for nonprofit leaders to connect, collaborate and enhance their organization’s impact on the Maui community.

The association’s mission is to empower nonprofit agency leaders of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi by providing support to enhance their leadership skills and drive meaningful change in island communities.

Membership is open to the top-level paid or unpaid administrators of Maui-, Molokaʻi- or Lānaʻi-based nonprofit organizations, or the next-in-line administrator for the top leadership post. As an association member, leaders gain access to a range of benefits, including:

Networking with fellow nonprofit executive directors.

Opportunities to share resources and discover new ones.

Collaborations on projects vital to Maui’s nonprofit community.

Timely updates on federal, state and county policies.

Specialized training and professional development opportunities.

Participation in an emerging mentorship program for nonprofit leaders.

Monthly meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, starting with networking at 8 a.m. Membership is $100 annually, with scholarships available to ensure accessibility for all eligible organizations.

“Joining the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association allows all of us to leverage our combined strengths, resources, and expertise to achieve a greater impact on a larger scale, tackling complex social issues more effectively by reducing duplications of efforts, increasing efficiency, ultimately leading to more impactful community change,” said Paul Tonnessen, association board president.

For more information or to apply, email info@mauinonprofit.org.