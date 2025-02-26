State and City launch 2025 Food Drives to support Hawaiʻi Foodbank

UH Food Drive Games (From L-R: Coach Charlie Wade, UH Men’s Volleyball Coach; Amy Miller, President & CEO, Hawai’i Foodbank; Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke; Mayor Rick Blangiardi; Lois Manin, Acting Director of Athletics, UH Athletics; Rich Sheriff, Arena Manager, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center)

The State of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu, in partnership with Hawaiʻi Foodbank, have officially launched their 2025 employee food drives to help fight food insecurity across the islands. Together, the state and city have set a goal of providing 515,000 meals to Hawaiʻi residents in need.

The 26th Annual State Employees Food Drive aims to raise 405,000 meals, while the City and County of Honolulu’s drive aims to raise 110,000 meals. Both food drives will run from Feb. 21 to May 9, encouraging employees and residents to donate food and funds to support local families.

In 2024, the joint effort surpassed its goal of 500,000 meals. Every donation makes an impact—1.2 pounds of food equals one meal, and every $1 provides approximately 2.15 meals. That means just $10 can provide up to 20 meals, making even small contributions meaningful.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is leading the state’s food drive for a third year said, “Food insecurity affects far too many families in Hawaiʻi, including 90,000 keiki. The generosity of our state employees and community members makes a real difference in ensuring that no one in our islands goes hungry. This food drive is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together.”

Hunger remains a significant challenge, with one in three households in Hawaiʻi struggling with food insecurity. In recent months, Hawaiʻi Foodbank has been serving an average of 170,000 individuals each month—this is a dramatic increase from previous years. Rising living costs, the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, and other economic hardships have left more families, children, and kūpuna struggling to meet their basic nutritional needs. The annual food drive helps bridge that gap by providing meals for those in need.

“Twenty-eight percent of households are hungry or food insecure on Oʻahu, according to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. That alarming statistic demonstrates that we are all facing extraordinarily challenging times,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “But here in Hawaiʻi, we take care of one another, especially those who need it most. I am inspired by the generous spirit of everyone who makes a donation, and I am exceptionally proud to team up with our partners at the State of Hawaiʻi in a dedicated and united effort to aggressively address hunger and food insecurity here at home.”

Since its inception, the annual food drive has played a crucial role in ensuring families across Hawaiʻi have access to nutritious meals. Every contribution—big or small—helps make a difference.

“These food drives are such an important component of our collective work—both in raising awareness and in providing critical food assistance to our families and neighbors,” said Amy Miller, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank. “Ending hunger is a shared community responsibility, and we are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu, and for every employee and resident who gives to help nourish our ‘ohana. By coming together, we can create a future where everybody in Hawai‘i has consistent, sufficient access to the safe and healthy food we all deserve to thrive.”

Anyone can support the Hawaiʻi Foodbank by donating online, and employee contributions will be counted toward their department’s overall total. Donations can be made at:

State Employees Food Drive: hawaiifoodbank.org/state Food donations are being accepted in person at the Lt. Governor’s office in the state Capitol (415 S. Beretania St., Fifth Floor).



City and County Employees Food Drive: hawaiifoodbank.org/city Oʻahu residents can drop off food donations at all Satellite City Halls or at any Honolulu Fire Department station throughout the drive. To kick off the drives, Hawaiʻi Foodbank, in coordination with the University of Hawaiʻi Athletics, will also collect food and monetary donations at upcoming UH sports events.



UH Food Drive Games

Friday, Feb. 28

Softball : Hawaiʻi vs. Jackson State, 4 p.m. , Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

: Hawaiʻi vs. Jackson State, , Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium Baseball : Hawaiʻi vs. Northeastern, 6:35 p.m. , Les Murakami Stadium

: Hawaiʻi vs. Northeastern, , Les Murakami Stadium Men’s Volleyball: Hawaiʻi vs. UC Irvine, 7 p.m., SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Saturday, March 1

Men’s Basketball: Hawaiʻi vs. UC Davis, 7 p.m., SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center