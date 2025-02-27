AlohaCare awards $50K in scholarships; 2025 applications open Monday

AlohaCare scholarship recipients Victoria Monkres of Makawao (left photo) and Kristelle Turalva-Albano of Lahaina (right photo) pose for photos with AlohaCare employee Sarielyn Curtis. PC: AlohaCare

AlohaCare awarded academic scholarships to 11 students on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, who are pursuing an education in healthcare and social services. As part of its mission to support local workforce development, AlohaCare’s Giving Program provided scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 for a total of $50,000.

“The goal of the AlohaCare scholarship is to contribute to a thriving healthcare and social service workforce. Granting the scholarships to our members and their families allows AlohaCare to be a touchpoint and friend in their educational journeys, growing personally, professionally and economically,” said CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “We hope that this will assist local families to remain in Hawaiʻi, and look forward to seeing the impact that the 2024 recipients make on their communities.”

Scholarships are offered statewide to AlohaCare members and their immediate family pursuing post- secondary education programs related to healthcare or social services. The 2024-2025 school year recipients included the following:

MAUI

Victoria Monkres — Makawao

Victoria Monkres is pursuing a nursing degree from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. After graduation, she plans to return to Hawaiʻi to serve her community as a healthcare professional.

Kristelle Turalva-Albano — Lahaina

Kristelle Turalva-Albano currently works as a nurse aide in Wailuku and is in a nursing program at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. After losing her home in the Lahaina wildfire, she feels inspired to improve her community’s access to quality healthcare as a registered nurse.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND

Mariya Harris — Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi

Mariya Harris is earning a degree in applied science from Hawaiʻi Community College. She hopes to improve the overall health of her community by becoming a behavioral health professional.

Liana Kelen — Kailua-Kona

Liana Kelen is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology from Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. Her goal is to attend medical school. Liana plans to become a physician and work in Hawaiʻi to help alleviate the provider shortage.

“Nahe” Bette-Anne Lau-Rivera — Honokaʻa

Bette-Anne Lau-Rivera has experience providing care at Hāmākua-Kohala Health Center as a Medical Assistant and is pursuing a degree in social work at Honolulu Community College. Her goal is to provide mental health care for her rural community as a licensed clinical social worker.

OʻAHU

Siobhan Clarke — Kāneʻohe

Siobhan Clarke is completing the B.A. public health program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and is a practicing peer support specialist with United Self Help. After receiving her degree, she plans to use her lived experience with AlohaCare to encourage people in her community to advocate for themselves and their health.

Kiana Cueto — Waiʻanae

Kiana Cueto is pursuing a nursing degree from Walla Walla University in Washington, where she is also a college athlete. After completing the program, she intends to return to Hawaiʻi where she can serve her hometown community.

Bea Hurtado — Waiʻanae

Bea Hurtado is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu. She aims to promote a healthier Hawaiʻi through her future career and volunteer work in the healthcare industry.

Fassion Page-Windrath — Honolulu

Fassion Page-Windrath is Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Centerʻs Senior Clinical Manager. Fassion earned her Bachelor’s in Health Administration and is working towards a nursing degree from Kapiʻolani Community College. She also completed an internship with AlohaCareʻs behavioral health department. Fassion aims to help create a healthier Hawaiʻi by advocating for equitable health access for the state’s diverse population.

Zamic Sullivan — Kahuku

Zamic Sullivan is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Upon graduation, her goal is to work in the oncology field to focus on cancer prevention and educating the public on the importance of cancer screenings.

RickiLee Yeboah — Waiʻanae

RickiLee Yeboah is working towards a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Public Health and has extensive experience working at Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. Her goals are to educate her community, empower people to seek the care they need and improve health literacy in Hawaiʻi.

AlohaCare scholarship opportunities are provided annually. Scholarship applications for this coming year open on March 3 and close on June 2. For more information, visit: foundation.alohacare.org/scholarships.