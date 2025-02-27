Maui News
Boys & Girls Club building at Eddie Tam Memorial Complex in Makawao to close briefly March 10-31 for roof work
The Makawao Boys and Girls Club building at the Eddie Tam Memorial Center complex in Makawao will temporarily close for a reroofing project from March 10-31, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.
During this timeframe, roofing will be replaced, and gutters will be installed.
The Makawao Boys and Girls Club will be temporarily relocated to ensure safety while work is underway.
For more information, contact DPR’s Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.
