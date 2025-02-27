The Ritz-Carlton Maui hosts March double-header for Kapalua Concert Series, March 6-7

Akoni Palomino

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the next Kapalua Concert Series, featuring two incredible nights of live music at Alaloa Lounge.

On Thursday, March 6, acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II will headline the evening along with ʻukulele master Kalei Gamiao. On Friday, March 7, Akoni Palomino will bring his signature blend of Hawaiian and reggae rhythms to the series. Both performances will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ron Artis II grew up in Hawaiʻi in a deeply musical family and is influenced by R&B, soul, gospel, and blues. His artistry and dynamic performances have earned him collaborations with music legends, including Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, Booker T. Jones, Eric Krasno (of Soulive and Lettuce), and G. Love. In 2022, he opened for Jack Johnson, further solidifying his place as one of the island’s most exciting contemporary musicians.

On Friday night, Maui-born artist Akoni Palomino will share his deep-rooted island sound, blending traditional Hawaiian melodies with modern reggae influences. With a career spanning over 15 years, Palomino has worked with renowned artists such as John Cruz, Maoli, and Iam Tongi. His single “Catch My Wave” has garnered widespread acclaim, and he is currently recording his first full-length studio album, featuring music recently recorded at the legendary Tuff Gong Studio in Jamaica.

“We are excited to continue the Kapalua Concert Series with two incredible back-to-back performances in March,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Ron Artis II, Kalei Gamiao and Akoni Palomino each bring a unique energy and sound to our special setting.”

Guests can indulge in Alaloa Lounge’s extensive craft cocktail menu, fresh sushi and sashimi selections, and elevated comfort cuisine—all set against the stunning backdrop of Honokahua Bay. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with food and beverage available for purchase. Valet parking is complimentary.

The Kapalua Concert Series is a signature program of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, bringing world-class musicians to the resort for intimate evenings of music and community connection.

For more information on the Kapalua Concert Series and upcoming events, please visit this link.