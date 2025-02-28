Cruise ship passenger off Hawaiʻi medevaced due to stroke episodes

Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson

The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes 300 miles offshore Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, Thursday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday from crew aboard the Koningsdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, reporting that a 72-year-old man experienced multiple stroke episodes offshore of Hawaiʻi Island. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac within 20 hours.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Koningsdam about 57 miles south of Honolulu.

The helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man from the cruise ship and transported the patient to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. The man is reportedly in stable condition.

“By combining the skills of our crews and the specialized capabilities of our aircraft, we are able to respond to emergencies across the vast Pacific region,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Stockton, HC-130 Hercules aircraft commander, Air Station Barbers Point. “Teamwork is critically important for medevacs, which are among the most time-sensitive and high-stakes missions we take on.”