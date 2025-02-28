DPW accepting building permit exemption requests for shipping containers in industrial districts

County of Maui Department of Public Works is now accepting building permit exemption declarations for shipping containers in the County Industrial zoning district, according to an announcement.

Declarations must be submitted online through Maui’s Automated Planning & Permitting System (MAPPS). Information on the shipping container exemption declarations can be found under “Permits” on the MAPPS website, https://mapps.mauicounty.gov/. The new building permit exemption declarations are in effect per Maui County Code Ordinance 5686, which was passed July 19, 2024, and took effect Oct. 14, 2024.

Building Permit exemption declarations may apply for shipping containers if the following requirements are met:

The shipping containers are located on property in the County Industrial zoning district;

The shipping containers are unaltered;

The shipping containers are used only for storage (the storage of motor vehicles, hazardous materials or personal property are prohibited);

The shipping containers are not used for habitation;

A 10-foot minimum clearance is maintained between the shipping containers and other structures, and the shipping containers are not stacked or placed within any lot’s setback; and

Before placing shipping containers on the property, the property owner must apply for the building permit exemption in MAPPS.

For questions about the shipping container exemption, visit https://mapps.mauicounty.gov/324/DSA-Building-Permit-Shipping-Container-E or contact DPW’s Development Services Administration Building Permits Section at 808-270-7250.

