Maui Weather Forecast for February 28, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny and haze. Highs around 79. Light winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and haze. Highs 77 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and haze. Highs around 84. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 74. Light winds.

Saturday: Sunny and haze. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and haze. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 65. Light winds.

Saturday: Sunny and haze. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze through the night. Lows 43 to 55. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs 57 to 68. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows around 63. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and haze. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and haze. Highs 70 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Haze. Lows 54 to 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and haze. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A stationary front located northwest of the state will produce southerly winds across the western half of the state while southeasterlies persist across the eastern half of the island chain today. A dry and stable regional atmosphere has the best chances for showers occurring over leeward areas and at higher elevations. Trade winds will return early next week and introduce a pattern change of higher frequency showers across more windward- facing exposures.

Discussion

A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will stall today as it encounters mid to upper ridging that is centered over and east of the islands. The surface reflection of a benign stationary boundary will temporarily weaken the pressure gradient that is emanating from high pressure positioned approximately 1,400 miles northeast of the area. The position of the surface ridge going into the weekend will continue to promote a generally gentle southerly wind pattern over more western islands and southeasterly breezes across the eastern half of the state. Recent radar and satellite imagery have depicted very light and isolated north-moving showers passing across more leeward areas within this southerly steering flow. With little change in the synoptic over the Central Pacific, this trend will continue through tomorrow. A weaker wind regime will also lend itself to more localized breeze activity as afternoon sea breezes thicken cloud cover and introduce light showers to communities further within the interior. The front northwest of Kauai is stalling north of the area early today and will therefore keep its attendant moisture and more widespread showers north of the island chain. The western half of the state will experience more cloud cover and shower activity over leeward areas within this southern flow regime. Southeasterly flow will allow for more cloud build up and frequent showers that will favor southeast-facing coasts and mauka slopes of Big Island and Maui County.

Surface ridge axis southwest of high pressure centered far northeast of the area will remain draped over the islands this weekend as mid to upper level ridging builds in overhead. Warm and muggy conditions will persist as this gentle southerly flow maintains elevated mid to upper 60 dew points. While a series of fronts pass north of the state and provide minor fluctuation in wind behavior, this general southern wind pattern will remain in place through Sunday. Rainfall accumulation will be very minimal through the weekend as mid-level ridging provides subsidence, in tandem with a relatively dry air mass, to the lid on any significant shower activity. A new front approaching from the northwest early next week will likely become parallel to the upper level westerlies and dissipate just before it reaches the state. Strong ridging at all levels will expand in north of the state. A large surface high moving to the east north of the chain will be the impetus of returning breezy to locally windy (at elevation) trade winds going into the middle of next week. Ribbons of higher moisture being advected in on newly established trades, along with a touch more instability in response to lowering heights/cooler temperatures aloft from a trough passing far north of Hawaii, may lead to a more wet trade wind pattern late next week.

GOES GeoColor daytime imagery, surface and air quality observations show vog continuing to impact the majority of the state from Big Island to Oahu. SO2 emissions from areas of Kilauea's Halema'uma'u crater are being caught up and transported within the south southeast lower level winds. The most recent eruption did pause this morning and this will likely lead to a reduction in overall emissions and subsequent vog coverage the next several days. As trades build back in early next week, any lingering upstream vog will be carried westward across the islands. Vog concentrations will likely thin out as strengthening trades better mix out haze through a deeper boundary layer.

Aviation

A front to the north and a surface ridge to the south of the Hawaiian islands will maintain light to moderate southerly winds. These southerly winds are expected through at least tomorrow. Dry and stable conds with isol SHRA and low cigs possible. Brief MVFR conds can be expected in SHRA, otherwise VFR prevails.

Hazy conds should continue through at least tomorrow due to Kilauea volcanic activity and southerly winds. This could lead to pockets of reduced vsbys.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

A front just north of Kauai will lift northward today, with a new front then approaching from the west over the weekend. Light to moderate southerly winds will prevail over the western islands through Saturday, while light to moderate east-southeasterly winds hold over the eastern end of the state. The new front will stall out and weaken into a trough west of the islands Sunday and Sunday night, allowing trade winds to gradually fill in and strengthen. A new high building north of the state early next week, will bring strong trade winds back to the island chain.

A large northwest swell will continue to build from northwest to southeast down the island chain through the morning hours, peak late morning through the afternoon, then gradually lower tonight through the weekend. A High Surf Warning is now in effect for north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands through 6 AM Saturday. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect due to elevated seas for most marine zones though 6 AM Saturday. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west facing shores of the Big Island through 6 AM Saturday. Advisory level surf will likely linger for most of the areas under the current headlines though the day Saturday.

A new moderate to large northwest swell is due in early next week, which could bring another round of advisory level surf to most north and west facing shores Monday and Tuesday. This swell will then gradually lower through Thursday with a new large northwest swell possible late next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain very small and dominated by background energy through late next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through the weekend. East shore surf will begin to rise with the returning trades Monday and Tuesday, with surf rising to above normal levels by the middle of next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Saturday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Windward Haleakala.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Kona, Kohala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.

