Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. to present 2025 State of the County Address on March 7

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. (3.15.24) PC: Wendy Osher

The public is invited to attend the 2025 State of the County Address, which will be presented by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 7, at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Mayor Bissen will highlight Maui County’s response and recovery efforts following the 2023 wildfires and share plans to continue addressing critical housing needs, economic recovery, and the rebuilding of Lahaina town.

His 2025 priorities will focus on:

Focusing on Kamaʻāina Housing initiatives and solutions to keep local residents in their communities.

Advancing recovery and well-being efforts to help Maui heal, rebuild and move forward.

Protecting cultural and natural resources to preserve the island’s heritage for future generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Admission and parking are free. The event will be broadcast live on AKAKŪ Maui Community Media Channel 53, livestreamed on the County of Maui Facebook page and available after the event on www.mauicounty.gov,www.youtube.com/@countyofmaui and www.Akaku.org.

An RSVP is requested but not required for in-person attendees.

Maui Arts and Cultural Center is located at 1 Cameron Way, Kahului. For more information, call County of Maui Office of the Mayor at 808-270-7855.