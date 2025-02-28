MEO electric bus and charging station blessed in Puʻunēnē

Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua blesses a charger with the assistance of Mayor Richard Bissen and former state Sen. Gil Keith Agaran on Thursday morning at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Puʻunēnē Baseyard.

Maui Economic Opportunity blessed a new electric-powered bus and Level 2 charging stations Thursday morning as the nonprofit that runs the Maui Bus paratransit and the county’s specialized Human Services transportation systems laid the foundation for an EV future.

The blessing, performed by Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua, was held at MEO’s Puʻunēnē Baseyard and was attended by about 25 people, including Mayor Richard Bissen, former state Sen. Gil Keith Agaran, county Department of Transportation Deputy Director Diane Yogi, MEO board members, leadership and staff and the bus and charger vendor representatives.

MEO Deputy Transportation Director Sherrilynn Nishikuni and Iris Malaikini show the wheelchair lift and the view of MEO’s new EV bus from the rear door. The bus can seat 10 and has 3 wheelchair stations.

The electric Ford Sunset 10 seat bus with 3 wheelchair positions has a 160 KW motor and 60 kWh battery capacity and 140 mile range with a top speed of 65 mph. The bus, a portable charger and mounted charger at the MEO shop in Kahului were purchased with a state grant.

The level 2 chargers were purchased and installed at the Puʻunēnē Baseyard through a grant from the county. The bus will take about 3.5 hours to completely charge, said Gabi Soderholm of vendor Soderholm Bus & Mobility. This is a vast improvement from the 5 days needed to charge the bus with the portable charger plugged into an outlet on the outside wall of the Transportation office.

Gabi Soderholm of vendor Soderholm Bus & Mobility plugs in MEO’s 10-passenger EV bus to a new Level 2 charger following a blessing Thursday.

The new chargers with five ports will allow MEO to add small EV buses and other vehicles to the fleet on Maui island, said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe at the blessing.

She said that MEO hopes to transition its fleet of 110 buses and other vehicles to EVs over the next decade. The challenge is that EVs are much more expensive than regular gas-powered buses, she said.

“Transitioning to e-buses is essential to the future of specialized transportation in Maui County as it will lower the carbon footprint of the MEO fleet and reduce operating costs, while ensuring that vulnerable riders have safe and reliable transportation,” Cabebe said.

The EV bus arrived about a year ago and has been used for runs in Central Maui.

A blessing of MEO’s new EV bus and charging stations drew about 25 people, including MEO staff, Mayor Richard Bissen, former state Rep. Gil Keith Agaran, Deputy Transportation Director Diane Yogi, and representatives of the vendors.

MEO operates the Maui Bus Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit service and the county Human Services transport, which provides rides to health appointments, jobs, shopping and other activities for low income and rural residents, kupuna, youth and persons with disabilities.

For more information about MEO Transportation services, call 808-877-7651.