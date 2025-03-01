Kīhei Charter School announces open house and registration dates

Photo courtesy: Kihei Charter School

Kīhei Charter’s open house informational sessions will be held at its campus on March 4, March 8, March 13 and March 25.

The March 4, March 13 and March 25 meetings will be held at 5 p.m., and the March 8 meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a tour of the three-story campus and an explanation of the school’s unique programs, including Project Based Learning.

Registration will be for the 2025-2026 School year. The school is a free public school and does not charge tuition. All applicants must be Maui residents. Children must be 5 years old on or before July 31 of the school year to enter kindergarten.

Applications to apply for enrollment in the Kīhei Charter School will be available beginning Monday, March 3 at the school’s 650 Līpoa Parkway address in the Maui Research and Technology Park, at any of the March information sessions or by going online to the Kiheicharter.org website. Information sessions will be for all levels, K-5 Elementary School, Middle School grades 6-8 and High School grades 9-12.

Completed applications must be turned into the Līpoa Parkway office or be mailed to the Kīhei Charter School at P.O. Box 1098 Kīhei, HI 96753 with a postmark no later than March 31 to be eligible for the first lottery. No email or fax applications are accepted.

Applications that are completed will be entered into the school registration lottery. The lottery method for selecting new students is required for all Hawaiʻi charter schools to ensure fairness for all applicants. Additionally, the demand for entrance usually exceeds the school’s capacity.

The first lottery selection will be held on April 8 at 5:30 p.m., with a second lottery on May 6. Applications must be dropped off at the campus Līpoa Parkway office or postmarked no later than April 30 and mailed to the P.O. Box address noted above to be eligible for the second lottery. Both lotteries will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria in the school at Līpoa Parkway. They are open to the public.

The Kīhei Charter School Student Records office will send parent enrollment or waitlist information as soon as it becomes available. It will be sent to the addressee’s mailing address.

Call the school’s main office at 808-875-0700 for more information or go to kiheicharter.org. The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The school does not provide bus transportation for students.

The campus is located at 650 Līpoa Parkway, Kīhei, 96753, in the Maui Research and Technology Park above Piʻilani Highway.