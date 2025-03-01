‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens at ProArts Playhouse on March 14

ProArts Playhouse presents “Little Shop of Horrors” from March 14 through April 6, 2025. Flyer courtesy

The hit sci-fi musical “Little Shop of Horrors” opens at ProArts Playhouse on Friday, March 14.

“Little Shop of Horrors” has captivated audiences worldwide for over three decades. Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken—renowned for their work on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”—the musical continues to be one of the most beloved shows ever staged.

The story follows Seymour Krelborn, a shy floral assistant who discovers a mysterious plant he names “Audrey II”—named after his co-worker and secret crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises Krelborn fame and fortune, but at a dark cost—he must feed it BLOOD. As Krelborn becomes increasingly entangled in Audrey II’s demands, he uncovers the plant’s sinister extraterrestrial origins and its plans for global domination.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The performance runs from March 14 to April 6, 2025 at ProArts Playhouse, located at 1280 South Kīhei Road, in Azeka Plaza.

The show is sponsored by Wave of Harmony Foundation and Marji Knowles and Michael Tibbott. Puppets are sponsored by Janet Ruben.

Show details

Performance Dates : March 14 – April 6, 2025

: March 14 – April 6, 2025 Tickets : Available at www.proartsmaui.org or by calling 808-463-6550

: Available at www.proartsmaui.org or by calling 808-463-6550 Special Offer : Kamaʻāina nights on Thursdays—10% off tickets

: Kamaʻāina nights on Thursdays—10% off tickets Access for All: Free tickets available for those displaced by fires and others in financial need through the Access for All program.

Creative team

Book & Lyrics : Howard Ashman

: Howard Ashman Music : Alan Menken

: Alan Menken Based on the Film by : Roger Corman

: Roger Corman Screenplay by : Charles Griffith

: Charles Griffith Directed by : Ally Shore

: Ally Shore Music Directed by : Vania Jerome

: Vania Jerome Puppets Designed by: Stephie Garrett and Frank Kane