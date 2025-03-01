Maui Gold Pineapple unveils Farm and Feast Experience with special March dates

Maui Gold is debuting a new pineapple tour and dining experience this March. Pictured: Maui Pineapple Tour (top) and Hāliʻimaile General Store. Courtesy photos

Maui Gold Pineapple has debuted a new Farm & Feast Experience in Hāliʻimaile, taking place every Tuesday and every Friday in March, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Guests can embark on an iconic Maui Pineapple Tour, enjoy a four-course menu at the Hāliʻimaile General Store and receive a complimentary pineapple, ready for airport transportation.

The three and a half-hour experience can be purchased at MauiPineappleTour.com. Prices range from $155 for children aged 3-12 to $195 for those aged 13 and older.

Guests will first experience a guided Maui Pineapple Tour – learning about the growing cycle, cultivation techniques and the rich history behind Maui Gold’s world-famous pineapples. Along the way, guests can taste freshly harvested pineapples and will receive a complimentary pineapple to take home at the end of the tour.

Following the tour, a curated dining experience awaits at the Hāliʻimaile General Store. A savory braised pork belly bao bun starts the culinary journey, followed by a refreshing upcountry farm salad. Guests will have a choice of entrée including mojo roasted chicken, coconut curry, mauka Korean barbecue braised short ribs or macadamia nut crusted mahi mahi. A Hāliʻimaile pineapple upside-down cake culminates the dining experience.

The Maui Gold Pineapple: Farm & Feast Experience is located at 870 Hāliʻimaile Road. The tour is not ADA accessible.