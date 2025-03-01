Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 7-10 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 03:45 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 09:39 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:49 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:14 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to decline through the remainder of the weekend until a new moderate to large northwest swell arrives Monday. This swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to most north and west facing shores late Monday through Tuesday. This swell will then gradually lower through Thursday with a new large northwest swell possibly bringing another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores late next week.

A small bump in surf along south facing shores is possible tomorrow and Monday before before fading out and returning to very small levels through late next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through tomorrow then increase with the returning trades tomorrow night and Monday. Surf should then rise to above normal levels Tuesday through late next week as the trade winds further strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.