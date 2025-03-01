Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2025

March 1, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 03:45 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 09:39 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:49 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:14 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to decline through the remainder of the weekend until a new moderate to large northwest swell arrives Monday. This swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to most north and west facing shores late Monday through Tuesday. This swell will then gradually lower through Thursday with a new large northwest swell possibly bringing another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores late next week. 


A small bump in surf along south facing shores is possible tomorrow and Monday before before fading out and returning to very small levels through late next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through tomorrow then increase with the returning trades tomorrow night and Monday. Surf should then rise to above normal levels Tuesday through late next week as the trade winds further strengthen. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments