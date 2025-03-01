Precautionary measures advised in response to intermittent eruptions at Kīlauea

Feb. 26, 2025 — Series of photos of the final 40 minutes of episode 11 of Kīlauea summit eruption. PC: Hawaiian Volcano Observatory / USGS

Since Dec. 23, 2024, Kīlauea has continued to erupt intermittently within the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. According to the US Geological Survey, the Kīlauea summit eruption paused on the morning of Feb. 26, 2025 with a new episode predicted to occur within the next four to six days.

While the eruption has paused, volcanic gas emissions remain elevated. High levels of volcanic gas create vog conditions (hazy air pollution caused by the volcanic emissions) that can have far-reaching effects downwind of the summit. Additional eruption hazards include Pele’s hair (strands of volcanic glass) and other volcanic fragments that may impact nearby communities.

Currently, air quality levels are elevated at several Hawaiʻi island and Maui island air monitoring stations. As southerly winds are expected to persist throughout the weekend, particulates in the air and levels of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) may increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state, causing poor air quality.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging residents and visitors to access Hawai‘i Air Quality Data on the Clean Air Branch website athttps://health.hawaii.gov/cab/hawaii-ambient-air-quality-data/ and the Hawai‘i Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at www.ivhhn.org/vog/ for the most comprehensive and up-to-date online information on vog and SO₂ from volcanic activity in Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i residents and visitors are advised to be prepared for and aware of the surrounding conditions, and how they may react to vog in the air. In the event of voggy conditions, the following precautionary measures are advised:

Reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing. Avoiding outdoor activity and exercise during vog conditions can reduce exposure and minimize health risks. This is especially important for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions including asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and chronic lung and heart disease.

People with asthma or a chronic respiratory disease should always have medications available. Daily prescribed medications should be taken on schedule.

People experiencing health effects should contact their medical provider as soon as possible if any symptoms develop, as respiratory conditions might worsen rapidly in heavy sulfur dioxide or vog conditions.

Stay indoors and close windows and doors. If using an air conditioner, set it to recirculate. If you need to move out of an impacted area, turn on the car’s air conditioner and set it to recirculate.

Face masks (surgical, cloth, KF94, KN95, N95) do not provide protection from sulfur dioxide or vog. However, they can be effective in outdoor environments in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele’s hair.

Do not smoke and avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Have family emergency plans prepared and ready.

Heed warnings by county and state emergency management officials.

