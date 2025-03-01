State of Hawaiʻi and FEMA continue efforts to support Lahaina wildfire survivors in recovery

Gov. Josh Green (left) and FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert Fenton at the Kilohana housing site. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

The state of Hawaiʻi and the Federal Emergency Management Agency continue work to supporting survivors of the Lahaina wildfires with millions of dollars in assistance already provided.

At the request of the state of Hawaiʻi, FEMA authorized the implementation of Direct Housing. Although the period for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance ended on Feb. 10, 2025, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency successfully requested a 12-month extension for the program on Aug. 13, 2024. As a result, the housing assistance deadline was extended to Feb. 10, 2026.

FEMA also engaged directly with survivors, offering outreach efforts to discuss unique circumstances and explore viable housing solutions. Government leaders say monthly informational sessions have been conducted since Oct. 16, 2024, to ensure that survivors are aware of their options and the support available to them.

“Our regular contacts with the Maui survivor community have made it clear that continued recovery support is needed,” said Gov. Josh Green, M.D. “While we are in a challenging time given the new federal funding landscape, we continue our push to get every dollar possible to our neighbors on Maui, both in terms of the survivors and the service providers who are helping them. I applaud our partners at FEMA and the team at HIEMA for their constant efforts on behalf of Maui’s people.”

FEMA is required by law to charge rent for direct housing 18 months after a disaster is declared. Beginning March 1, 2025, all Direct Housing households will be responsible for paying rent to FEMA.

Rent adjustments are based on federal guidelines to ensure fairness and consistency, and the appeals process is in place to allow for a thorough review of individual circumstances.

To date, FEMA has reviewed 90% of appeals submitted by survivors.

“Efforts to streamline the appeals review process have allowed for accelerated decision making, enabling impacted families to access the resources they need without unnecessary delays. Each appeal processed represents a step toward restoring hope and stability, reinforcing our mission to support and empower communities affected by disasters,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Teresa Serata.

Work is now underway to ensure households transition from temporary arrangements into permanent homes.

“With continued collaboration between the state, FEMA, and individual households, we can work together to achieve greater outcomes,” said HIEMA Administrator James Barros. “Our commitment to serving survivors remains steadfast, and we invite all eligible households to actively participate in the appeals process to ensure they receive the assistance they rightfully deserve.”