Author of ‘Nimitz at Ease’ to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting, March 4

Captain Michael Lilly, US Navy (retired). PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Retired Captain Michael Lilly, USN, will speak at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Lilly will share unpublished insights about the Fleet Admiral.

Lilly, a former Hawaiʻi Attorney General and trial attorney, is a founding director emeritus of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, which manages the Missouri as both a memorial and tourist attraction. His book, “Nimitz at Ease,” details how his grandparents helped him manage the stresses of command and achieve victory in the Pacific during World War II.

A Vietnam War combat veteran, Lilly’s personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals. He retired as a surface warfare captain after 30 years of active and reserve service.

The meeting will be held in the Lahaina Noon Restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Kekaʻa Dr., Lahaina, 96761. Social time and ordering food and drink from the Happy Hour Menu begin at 4 p.m. The program will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. To attend, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.