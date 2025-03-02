HSMAI Hawaiʻi marks record golf tournament benefiting nonprofits, including Maui Food Bank

Pictured: (left) HSMAI Hawaiʻi’s Annual Golf Tournament in 2024 raises funds for Maui Food Bank, which received a $10,000 donation from the association in January 2025 (right). PC: HSMAI Hawaiʻi

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Hawaiʻi Chapter celebrated a record-breaking 14th Annual Golf Tournament, on July 29, 2024, at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach. The event benefited the Hawaiʻi Foodbank and Maui Food Bank.

A premier networking event in Hawaiʻi’s hospitality industry, the golf tournament achieved unprecedented growth in participation and contributions. Participation surged by 30% with 132 players across 33 teams, while sponsorships saw significant growth—major sponsors increased by 50%, and vendor sponsorships skyrocketed by over 200%.

The event also met its ambitious fundraising goal, raising $20,000 for charity. The proceeds were evenly split between Hawaiʻi Foodbank and Maui Food Bank, with Maui receiving double the support compared to last year in the wake of the island’s devastating wildfires.

“What began in 2009 as a networking event has evolved into a powerful force for community support,” said Susan Koehler, co-chair of the golf committee at HSMAI Hawaiʻi Chapter. “The tremendous growth in participation and sponsorship reflects our industry’s commitment to giving back to our community.”

Looking ahead, HSMAI Hawaiʻi has announced its 15th Annual Golf Tournament, set for Aug. 1, 2025, once again at Hoakalei Country Club. The milestone event is expected to be the biggest yet. Early bird sponsorships are available until March 31, 2025.