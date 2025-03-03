Fairmont Kea Lani partners with Treecovery Hawaiʻi to restore Maui landscapes

Treecovery Hawaiʻi at the Fairmont Kea Lani. Picture Credit: Pacific Dreams Photography

Fairmont Kea Lani is partnering with Treecovery Hawai‘i with a mission to plant and recover trees in the wildfire-impacted communities of Lahaina and Kula. As an official Treecovery grow hub, the resort is offering temporary sanctuary for hundreds of potted trees, including an air layer from the historic Lahaina Banyan Tree, which was damaged during the August 2023 wildfires. Together, the partnership seeks to restore the beloved landscapes of these communities, promote environmental sustainability, and support the healing of Maui’s land and people.

The partnership officially launched with a planting day at Fairmont Kea Lani, where native trees were planted and potted across the resort grounds. These trees will be cultivated on-site, cared for by hotel colleagues and Treecovery Hawai‘i staff, and nurtured until they are ready to be replanted in Lahaina and Kula. The trees planted at Fairmont Kea Lani will ultimately be given as gifts to the local communities, symbolizing hope, resilience, and a shared commitment to recovery.

In further support of Treecovery Hawai‘i, Fairmont Kea Lani will also be showcasing the work of longtime artist-in-residence, Dale Zarrella. Renowned for his statues and carvings that have been a part of the resort for many years, Dale has embarked on a deeply meaningful project using wood salvaged from Lahaina’s fire-damaged trees.

His latest collection, “Rising from the Ashes, Spirits of Aloha,” breathes new life into this reclaimed wood, transforming it into sculptures of Hawaiian ‘aumākua that still bear the marks of the August 2023 fire. Many of these extraordinary pieces are currently on display in Hale Kukuna, Fairmont Kea Lani’s cultural center, and will be sold to raise funds for Treecovery Hawai‘i.

“We take great pride in being stewards of this land and are profoundly honored to stand alongside Treecovery Hawai‘i in the restoration of Lahaina and Kula’s native landscapes,” said Michael Pye, General Manager at Fairmont Kea Lani and Regional Vice President, Fairmont Hawai‘i. “This collaboration, along with the deeply moving artistry of Dale Zarrella, align with our ongoing efforts and allow us to further bolster our community in a meaningful and lasting way, inviting our guests, colleagues, and neighbors to share in the renewal of Maui’s landscapes and traditions.”

Treecovery Hawai‘i, a grassroots initiative dedicated to restoring forests and landscapes impacted by wildfires, has been working to support the regeneration of Hawai‘i native ecosystems. Their mission to plant and nurture over 30,000 trees in Lahaina and Kula is a critical step in the long-term recovery process for these wildfire-impacted areas, according to organization leaders.

As part of the collaboration, Fairmont Kea Lani will play a key role in growing and preparing the trees for replanting, ensuring that the trees thrive and are ready to return to their home communities once they are strong enough.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Fairmont Kea Lani as a grow hub for our Treecovery mission,” said Duane Sparkman, founder & president of Treecovery Hawai‘i. “Their commitment to nurturing the trees, raising awareness about our mission, and giving back to the local communities is invaluable. This partnership is a perfect example of how businesses and communities can come together to make a lasting impact on Hawai‘i’s environment.”

Fairmont Kea Lani’s partnership with Treecovery Hawai‘i reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and environmental stewardship. By joining forces, the two organizations are helping to restore the natural beauty of Maui’s cherished landscapes, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the islands’ vibrant ecosystems

For more information about Treecovery Hawai‘i and their mission, visit treecoveryhawaii.org

To learn more or purchase Dale Zarrella’s “Rising from the Ashes, Spirits of Aloha” collection benefitting Treecovery Hawai‘i, visit treecoveryhawaii.org/shop-dale/