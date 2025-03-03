Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea introduces ‘The White Lotus’ inspired experiences

Four Seasons Resort Maui, Adult Pool. Photo credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea will unveil a Poolside Escape cabana and The White Lotus Bar, inspired by the HBO Original Series, “The White Lotus.” As the celebrated filming location of Season 1, Four Seasons Resort Maui invites guests to set-jet to paradise with these distinctive experiences at its iconic Adult Pool from March 14 to May 16, 2025.

Set at the resort’s Adult Pool, a central filming location from Season 1, The White Lotus Bar and Poolside Escape cabana invite guests to step into their own starring roles. From sipping series-inspired cocktails to claiming a coveted spot in the Poolside Escape cabana, each moment is designed for guests to create their own memorable scenes in paradise—all against the same ocean views that captivated audiences worldwide.

Four Seasons Resort Maui. Photo credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Throughout the Adult Pool, guests can discover a thoughtfully curated menu of craft cocktails and sophisticated bites created by Executive Chef Ryan Schelling. The signature cocktail collection pays homage to the series’ locations: The Pineapple Suite celebrates Maui with Don Julio Blanco tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, Coco Lopez, turbinado and ube; The Lotus transports guests to Taormina with Tanqueray gin, peach liqueur, jasmine, and white wine; while Coconut Paradise captures the essence of Koh Samui, featuring Ketel One vodka, pandan lemongrass cordial, citric acid blend, and coconut flakes.

The experience is further elevated with the Lotus Release Ritual, a specially curated poolside spa treatment that blends Hawaiian traditions with modern relaxation techniques. This transformative journey features ti leaf offerings, vibrational sound therapy, and targeted massage work, allowing guests to fully embrace resort life while finding their own moment of serenity.

The activation debuts with The White Lotus Bar: Full Moon Party, where the Adult Pool transforms into a moonlit party scene. This full moon celebration will feature a DJ setting the mood with poolside tracks, themed cocktails, and surprises that nod to memorable show moments.

The exclusive Poolside Escape cabana can be reserved by guests for USD $1,350 per day, offering a premium experience for guests seeking privacy and luxury. Visit fourseasons.com/maui or call 808-874-8000 to book a reservation.