Maui Surf Forecast for March 04, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 10-15 8-12 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 05:30 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:15 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:19 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 11:16 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will steadily rise through the late afternoon hours, then peak this evening through early Tuesday as a fresh northwest (310-320 degrees) swell builds down the island chain. Surf will gradually lower Tuesday through midweek as the swell eases. An upward trend is expected late Thursday through Saturday as a couple of northwest (320-330 degrees) swells arrive and peak Friday night into Saturday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores could reach the advisory levels through the peak. A downward trend is then expected Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to strong easterly trades. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with mainly background south and southeast swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.