Public input sought for Maui’s Long-Range Transportation Plan update

The community is invited to review and provide input on the draft update to Maui’s Long-Range Transportation Plan, Hele Mai Maui 2045. The draft plan is available for public review at mauimpo.org, where comments may also be submitted. Feedback can also be shared via email at getinvolved@mauimpo.org before the public comment period closes on March 29, 2025.

Hele Mai Maui 2045 outlines a vision for Maui’s transportation future over the next 20 years, identifying goals for our transportation system and projects that may qualify for federal funding. To be eligible for such funding, transportation projects must be included in the plan.

The draft plan plays a crucial role in ensuring safe evacuations, promoting health and wellbeing, improving mobility options, and connecting our community.

“Safety remains the top priority for our community, as confirmed by last year’s outreach efforts,” said Maui MPO Executive Director Kauanoe Batangan. “The devastating Upcountry and Lahaina fires underscored the need for resilient infrastructure, as did recent downpours that made portions of South Kīhei Road impassable. We also heard the need to ensure that all users of the road can travel safely, whether they’re in a car, on a bike, or walking.”

Hele Mai Maui 2045 integrates the latest data from other planning efforts including the Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan, Vision Zero Maui Action Plan, Getting on Board Maui Bus, and the various community plan updates

Some key highlights of Hele Mai Maui 2045 include:

170 transportation projects, ranging from sidewalks to new roads

19 island-wide capital programs allocating funds for maintenance and repairs

Four recommended plans and studies that will help to identify future capital projects

20 non-capital programs that can help ensure transportation investments support local needs and complement expanded mobility choices

Updated funding sources and information on federal and state grants

Comprehensive demographic and economic updates, providing essential insights into Maui’s transportation trends for the next two decades

To review the latest draft and provide feedback on the proposed update, visit mauimpo.org.