Applicants Wanted for State Ethics and Campaign Spending Commissions

The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill upcoming vacancies on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission and Campaign Spending Commission. The terms on each commission will run four years from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029.

Members of these commissions serve on a voluntary basis. Reasonable expenses, including travel expenses, incurred in the discharge of their duties, will be reimbursed.

Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawaiʻi and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaiʻi State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission “from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The five members of the Campaign Spending Commission are responsible for maintaining the integrity and transparency of the campaign finance process by enforcing the law, educating the public, administering public financing, and training campaign committees in order to encourage compliance.

Vacancies on both commissions are appointed by the Governor from a list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Council, or by the reappointment of a commissioner whose term has expired, subject to the applicable term limits.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity). Applications must be post-marked, e-mailed, faxed, or hand delivered by March 31, 2025 to: Judicial Council, Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813-2902.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications are available on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at 808-539-4702.