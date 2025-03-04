Lahaina Energy Partnership invites public to third co-design workshop, March 11

Lahaina Bypass vantage to West Maui Mountains. File photo by Wendy Osher

The Lahaina Energy Partnership (LEP) hosts its third public co-design workshop as a part of an ongoing effort to develop a community-driven energy future for Lahaina. The workshop takes place on March 11, 2025, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna cafeteria. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner and keiki activities will be provided.

This workshop will build upon community feedback from the first two sessions and focus on microgrids, grid ownership models and community priorities.

The LEP is a community-led initiative driven by three local organizations: Lahaina Strong, Hā Sustainability, and Shake Energy Collaborative. Through this partnership, Lahaina residents have been actively involved in shaping their energy future, ensuring that priorities remain rooted in local values and priorities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This process is about making sure that our community has a seat at the table when it comes to planning Lahaina’s energy future,” said Pa’ele Kiakona, Public Affairs Director of Lahaina Strong. “This third workshop is yet another opportunity for our community to come together, learn, and make sure that our voices are shaping the decisions that will impact our community for generations. We encourage everyone to join us, share their manaʻo, and help build an energy future that truly serves Lahaina.”

During the first two co-design workshops, community members identified key priorities, including increased energy resilience and expanded renewable energy options, with discussions covering hydropower, energy storage, grid hardening, and undergrounding power lines as potential solutions.

Building on these conversations, this third workshop will explore community interest in microgrids, examine potential energy project ownership models, and further prioritize community energy priorities. By building on previous discussions, this event aims to ensure that Lahaina’s energy planning remains transparent, inclusive, and responsive to community needs and priorities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This workshop will continue the conversation about different energy options and approaches for Lahaina,” said Hannah Shipman-Peila, Co-Owner and Principal Consultant of Hā Sustainability. “By discussing these topics together, we can identify what the community is most interested in and explore the feasibility of different solutions that align with Lahaina’s long-term energy resilience and energy goals.”

Lahaina community members are encouraged to register for the March 11 workshop; complete this form to ask questions or to provide comments about the LEP and to sign up for updates; and learn more about the Lahaina Energy Partnership.

For more information or to stay updated on the LEP, contact lahainaenergypartnership@gmail.com.