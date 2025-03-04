Rep. Tokuda to hold statewide telephone town hall, March 13

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (8.8.24) File PC: County of Maui

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) will hold a statewide telephone town hall on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tokuda will answer questions from participants live over the phone and discuss her actions to help workers, programs, and services that are impacted by federal cuts.

Those who are interested in joining are encouraged to RSVP to be added to the list of phone numbers that are automatically called at the start of the event. If participants are not contacted, they can call the event directly by dialing 833-946-1568 or go to Tokuda’s Facebook page to listen to the telephone town hall.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the Events section on Tokuda’s website at tokuda.house.gov or call her Hawaiʻi office at 808-746-6220.