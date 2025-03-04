Senate Public Safety and Military Affairs Committee highlights fireworks bills

New Year’s 2023 aerial fireworks across Central and South Maui. PC: Lucas Zarro

The Senate Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs (PSM) chaired by Senator Brandon Elefante (Senate District 16 – ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Heights, Hālawa, Pearlridge, Newtown, Royal Summit, Waimalu, Waiau, Momilani, Pacific Palisades, and Pearl City) has been pushing forward key bills to tackle the ongoing issue of illegal fireworks in Hawai‘i.

Through these legislative efforts, lawmakers aim to reduce the dangers posed by illegal fireworks and hold accountable those responsible for illegal activity.

SB 222 SD1 – relating to fireworks provides funding for the current Illegal Fireworks Task Force and extends its operation period which was scheduled to end on June 30, 2025, for another five years through June 30, 2030. It passed through the Senate last week and is now with the House.

SB 227 SD1 – relating to fireworks establishes and provides funding for the Illegal Fireworks Enforcement Division within the Department of Law Enforcement, which would work in tandem with the existing Illegal Fireworks Task Force. It passed Third Reading on the Senate Floor today.

SB 1324 SD2 – relating to fireworks, a bill that is part of the Governor’s package with strong support from the Department of the Attorney General, aims to strengthen fireworks safety laws. It includes tougher penalties for fireworks offenses, especially if someone is injured or killed as a result. The bill introduces new criminal offenses related to illegal fireworks use, including sending or receiving fireworks by air, distributing them to people without permits, and other safety violations. It also establishes a system to handle fireworks-related infractions and allocates funding for enforcement. This bill also passed Third Reading today.

“These measures are vital steps in enhancing the safety and security of our communities,” said Elefante. “By strengthening enforcement and increasing penalties for illegal fireworks, we are taking proactive action to prevent harm and protect our residents. The extension of the Illegal Fireworks Task Force and the proposed Enforcement Division will ensure that our laws are being upheld, and that those who break them face the consequences they deserve. We must continue to prioritize the safety of our people, and these bills are a key part of that commitment.”

“These bills will ensure that the State and County law enforcement agencies have the resources and laws necessary to tackle this very important issue,” said Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Director Mike Lambert. “Fireworks enforcement is critical in ensuring community safety.”