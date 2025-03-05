Kaʻala Fay Camara named next principal of Kualapuʻu School on Molokaʻi

File: Kualapu’u Public Conversion Charter School. Courtesy photo

The Hoʻokākoʻo Board of Directors has appointed Kaʻala Fay Camara as the next principal of Kualapuʻu School on Molokaʻi, effective July 1, 2025.

Camara, who has served as the school’s vice principal, will succeed Lydia Trinidad, who has led Kualapuʻu School for 28 years.

“I am grateful to the board Principal Search committee for their hard work, time and perseverance to select Ka’ala as the next principal of Kualapuʻu Public Charter School,” said Hoʻokākoʻo Board Chair Jon Ching

Board member Pualani Akaka acknowledged Trinidad’s long tenure, stating, “The board appreciates and shall miss the singular, skilled and compassionate leadership of Lydia Trinidad.” She added that Camara’s deep ties to the Molokaʻi community and dedication to education made her a unanimous choice to lead the school.

Camara has been part of Kualapuʻu School for 12 years, serving as an elementary teacher, curriculum coordinator and, most recently, as vice principal. Before joining the school, she worked as a fiscal officer at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language.

“With a love for life-long learning and a great desire to uplift our communities, I bring with me the passion to plant seeds of learning in our kamaliʻi, to help nurture the growth of their knowledge, and to help them blossom into rooted, good-valued keiki of Molokaʻi that leave us with a broadened world view, proud to be from Kualapuʻu School and eager to share their great qualities with the world,” Camara said.

Raised on the island of Molokaʻi, Camara holds a master’s degree in indigenous language and culture education from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and is a doctoral candidate in education administration and supervision from Liberty University.

Outgoing Principal Lydia Trinidad shared, “I am excited for the students, staff, and community. Kaʻala has a love, passion and force that will push the school forward to embrace and act upon what it means to be a Hawaiian Focus Charter School.”