Mayor Bissen to hold South Maui community meeting on Wednesday, March 12
Residents are encouraged to attend a South Maui community meeting being held by Mayor Richard Bissen at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at the Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St.
Representatives from the County of Maui Department of Public Works and the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are scheduled to provide updates.
In advance of the meeting, questions may be emailed to public.affairs@mauicounty.gov.
For general County of Maui information, visit www.mauicounty.gov.
