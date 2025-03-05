Second annual golf tournament raises over $50K for Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center















Seventy-two golf enthusiasts participated in the second annual Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center golf tournament held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Mānele Golf Course. The tournament raised more than $50,000 to support the nonprofit’s mission to celebrate and preserve Lāna’i’s culture and diverse heritage.

The funds raised during the tournament will serve to sustain and expand Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center’s programs, which aim to continue the preservation and celebration of the island’s rich history and heritage. Tournament proceeds support community events, ʻāina-based education programs and special exhibits. Funds raised from the tournament support the continued care and preservation of the important archival collections of Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center stewards and future exhibits that help tell the story of Lānaʻi.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Foundations Hawaiʻi served as the presenting sponsor. Nā‘ū Sponsors included: Goodfellow Bros, Hawai‘i Gas, Honolulu Freight Services, Mokulele Airlines, Pineapple Brothers and Pūlama Lāna‘i. Kauna‘oa Sponsors: Aunui Consulting, Duke’s Beach House Maui, Duke’s Waikīkī, Island Sotheby’s International Realty, Maui Oil Company and Young Brothers.