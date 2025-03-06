CPB earns multiple awards from the US Small Business Administration

CPB was recognized as the top SBA lender at a ceremony held March 5, 2025. CPB employees also took home top individual honors in every category. PC: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank earned several honors by the US Small Business Administration as the top lender in Hawaiʻi for 2024. This achievement includes the prestigious SBA Lender of the Year, Category II award for Hawaiʻi, a recognition CPB has now received 16 times since 2004.

In 2024, CPB demonstrated a commitment to Hawaiʻi’s small business community by:

Approving 113 7(a) loans, totaling more than $9.5 million to deserving small businesses.

Leading Hawaiʻi and Guam in SBA 504 loan approvals with three successful transactions.

Providing the most loans to Veteran Owned Businesses.

Facilitating small business growth through the loans which were used for purchasing equipment, expansion, inventory, working capital and other eligible business purposes.

“CPB was founded on the principle of empowering all of Hawaiʻi’s people with their financial aspirations. We continue to honor that legacy and focus by providing small businesses and veterans with the essential resources, service, and capital they need to achieve success,” said CPB Chairman, President, and CEO Arnold Martines. “We are grateful for this recognition and immensely proud of all our employees who are committed to helping our customers each and every day.”

CPB loan officers were recognized for their exceptional service at the awards ceremony held on March 5, 2025 at the Ala Moana Hotel. CPB employees swept the top gold honors in all individual categories with the following awards:

Gold Award:

Amy Flores (Oʻahu)

Eliza Kobayashi (Kauaʻi)

Ryan Fukushima (Maui)

Crystal Kamahalohanuilai (Hilo)

Alan Pak (Kona)

Silver Award:

Reyn Akamine (Oʻahu)

Aaron Fernandez (Kona)

Bronze Award:

Shelly Sung (Oʻahu)

Honorable Mention

Joy Agni

Sheena Baguio-Lameg

Sharlene Chae

Jordan Fabella

Molina Gomez

Jessica Helsham

Lori Honda

Chasen Kim

Michael Kim

Kathy Ng

Mechell Moore

Jon Teraizumi

“These lenders dedication to providing financial solutions and guidance to entrepreneurs is commendable and reflects the positive impact on the businesses they serve,” said District Director Dennis Kwak, US Small Business Administration Hawaiʻi District Office.