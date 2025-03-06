CPB earns multiple awards from the US Small Business Administration
Central Pacific Bank earned several honors by the US Small Business Administration as the top lender in Hawaiʻi for 2024. This achievement includes the prestigious SBA Lender of the Year, Category II award for Hawaiʻi, a recognition CPB has now received 16 times since 2004.
In 2024, CPB demonstrated a commitment to Hawaiʻi’s small business community by:
- Approving 113 7(a) loans, totaling more than $9.5 million to deserving small businesses.
- Leading Hawaiʻi and Guam in SBA 504 loan approvals with three successful transactions.
- Providing the most loans to Veteran Owned Businesses.
- Facilitating small business growth through the loans which were used for purchasing equipment, expansion, inventory, working capital and other eligible business purposes.
“CPB was founded on the principle of empowering all of Hawaiʻi’s people with their financial aspirations. We continue to honor that legacy and focus by providing small businesses and veterans with the essential resources, service, and capital they need to achieve success,” said CPB Chairman, President, and CEO Arnold Martines. “We are grateful for this recognition and immensely proud of all our employees who are committed to helping our customers each and every day.”
CPB loan officers were recognized for their exceptional service at the awards ceremony held on March 5, 2025 at the Ala Moana Hotel. CPB employees swept the top gold honors in all individual categories with the following awards:
Gold Award:
- Amy Flores (Oʻahu)
- Eliza Kobayashi (Kauaʻi)
- Ryan Fukushima (Maui)
- Crystal Kamahalohanuilai (Hilo)
- Alan Pak (Kona)
Silver Award:
- Reyn Akamine (Oʻahu)
- Aaron Fernandez (Kona)
Bronze Award:
- Shelly Sung (Oʻahu)
Honorable Mention
- Joy Agni
- Sheena Baguio-Lameg
- Sharlene Chae
- Jordan Fabella
- Molina Gomez
- Jessica Helsham
- Lori Honda
- Chasen Kim
- Michael Kim
- Kathy Ng
- Mechell Moore
- Jon Teraizumi
“These lenders dedication to providing financial solutions and guidance to entrepreneurs is commendable and reflects the positive impact on the businesses they serve,” said District Director Dennis Kwak, US Small Business Administration Hawaiʻi District Office.