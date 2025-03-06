Kaibigan ng Lahaina releases survey findings on wildfire recovery needs

A Lahaina Filipino Community Needs Assessment surveyed 124 households, gaining insight into wildfire survivors’ urgent concerns of 4,000 impacted members of the Filipino community. PC: Screen grab from Kaibigan ng Lahaina website

Kaibigan ng Lahaina, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Filipino and immigrant communities, has released findings from two community surveys highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by survivors of the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfires.

The surveys aim to inform key decision-makers, including Maui County leadership, as the County prepares its Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief Action Plan for submission to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Lahaina Filipino Community Needs Assessment, based on responses from 124 households, provides insight into survivors’ urgent concerns of 4,000 impacted members of the Filipino community, while a separate Community Survey focuses on priorities for allocating $1.6 billion in federal recovery funds.

“This data is essential in shaping recovery efforts and ensuring that the voices of Filipino and immigrant communities are heard,” said Nestor Ugale Jr., president of Kaibigan ng Lahaina.

Recognizing the challenges of gathering data from immigrant populations, the organization continues to advocate for their needs.

Pie charts from the community needs assessment show housing circumstances for survey respondents. PC: Screen grab from Kaibigan ng Lahaina website

“Disaster recovery for many of our clients means focusing on the well-bring of their families, addressing constantly evolving housing needs, and preparing for the unpredictable challenges that emerge during recovery,” said Eric Arquero, executive director of Kaibigan ng Lahaina. “We are working to educate our community on key government and recovery opportunities while also advocating for decision-makers to better understand and address the needs and priorities of our people.”

For more information on the survey findings, visit www.kaibigannglahaina.org or contact Kaibigan ng Lahaina at admin@kaibigannglahaina.org.