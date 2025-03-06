Man known to frequent Kīhei and Wailuku reported missing

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Reynold Beck, 37, who is known to frequent the Kīhei and Wailuku areas.

Beck was reported missing on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by a family member after he had not been heard from since mid-February. He is bound to a wheelchair and reportedly may have been in the area of Mile 6 on Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei.

Beck is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a marijuana leaf encircled by two boar tusks on his left shoulder, a biohazard sign on his right shoulder, and a trinity knot on his back with the word “Chajah” below. It is unknown what type of clothing/footwear he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beck is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, call 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-006574.