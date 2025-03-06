Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2025

March 6, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
7-11
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8








TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 10:51 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 02:45 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will slowly rise tonight as a northwest (310-330 degrees) swell builds into the coastal waters. This swell looks to peak Friday night and Saturday and may push surf heights above advisory levels. A downward trend is then expected in the northwest swell Sunday through early next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend and into next week due to strong easterly trade winds. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly background south and southeast swells. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
