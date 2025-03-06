Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 7-11 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:51 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will slowly rise tonight as a northwest (310-330 degrees) swell builds into the coastal waters. This swell looks to peak Friday night and Saturday and may push surf heights above advisory levels. A downward trend is then expected in the northwest swell Sunday through early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend and into next week due to strong easterly trade winds.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly background south and southeast swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.