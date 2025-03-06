OHA hosts Mea ʻAi & Manaʻo, community followup meeting on Maui, March 11

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Mea ʻAi and Manaʻo

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs hosts a Mea ʻAi & Manaʻo community followup meeting on Maui from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Pilina Event Center.

Guests are invited to learn how OHA is tackling critical issues and concerns raised during its annual Island Community Meetings.

Tuesday’s gathering will be hosted by OHA Maui Trustee, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey.

Topics include updates on Kanaaho Grants, OHA Iwi Kūpuna Legislative and Advocacy Efforts, the OHA Mortgage Program with American Saving Bank, and community concerns.

The UHMC Pilina Event Center is located at 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.