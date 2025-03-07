Applications open for Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

Kūpuna participating in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program will be able to redeem $50 in coupons at farmers markets like this one at the Kula Malu Town Center. Applications for the program are being accepted through MEO. PC: MEO

Maui seniors can now apply for the popular Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which provides them with $50 in coupons for fresh, locally grown produce from an authorized farmer or farmers markets.

Offered by Maui Economic Opportunity, the program helps low-income seniors access unprocessed fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey while supporting local farmers. Eligible participants receive 10 coupons worth $5 each. The coupons are valid from April 1 to Oct. 31 at select Maui island outlets.

Schedules and locations of farmers markets and outlets will be included with the coupon booklet.

To qualify, applicants must be Maui residents at least 60 years old, and fall within income limits — for example, a maximum of $33,282 for individuals or $44,992 for a household of two. Coupons must be spent in full, as no cash change will be given. Seniors may also designate a proxy to shop for them.

Applications are available online at www.meoinc.org (under “2025 SFMNP Application” in “Quick Links”), by calling 808-243-4313, or via email at rosemelynda.leano@meoinc.org. Funding is limited and applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Funded by the US Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service, the program aims to improve senior nutrition while boosting local agriculture.