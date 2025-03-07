Hawaiʻi County reaches $70M COVID-19 hazard pay agreements

PC: Office of the Mayor, County of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda announced that the County of Hawaiʻi has signed agreements for COVID-19 hazard pay with the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association and Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association.

Additionally, tentative agreements are being finalized with the other two public sector unions representing County employees: the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers and United Public Workers.

Combined, the hazard pay agreements are anticipated to total approximately $70 million.

Alameda said he is pleased with the agreements as they fulfill his promise to settle hazard pay fairly with all employees.

“With these agreements, we are recognizing the hard work of our County employees,” he said. “Our employees go above and beyond supporting our communities, and we are committed to showing deep respect for their contributions. Importantly, we are also upholding our contractual obligations, ensuring consistency with other jurisdictions, and strengthening our partnerships so that we can move forward together.”

Hazard pay negotiations had been a contentious issue under the previous administration, according to a news release. On Dec. 2, the outgoing Mayor Mitch Roth announced an arbitration decision that would provide HGEA members with 15% hazard pay over a six-month period.

However, HGEA filed a request for further clarification with the arbitrator that resulted in an amended decision extending the 15% hazard pay to a two-year period. The County, under Mayor Alameda, and HGEA have both agreed to accept the latest decision.

HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira said, “Our members showed up to work throughout the pandemic putting their own health – as well as that of their loved ones – at substantial risk to keep services running for the public.” He added, “Mayor Kimo Alameda has been fair and consistent throughout the discussions we have had on this issue. He is truly a mayor of the people who values the work done by the employees in his charge.”

Following the conclusion of negotiations with HGEA, similar offers were made to HFFA, SHOPO, and UPW. The County and HFFA signed their agreement on Thursday, while the other unions are following their own internal processes for finalizing their respective hazard pay agreements.

HFFA President Bobby Lee also thanked Mayor Alameda for his support of public workers. He noted that his members showed up to work throughout the pandemic and responded to calls for residents sick with COVID-19.

“This is a big deal for our members,” Lee said. “They worked really hard during the pandemic, responding to COVID cases, and dealing with getting sick and taking it home to their families. We appreciate everything Mayor Alameda has done to make this happen.”