Maui 5K raises record $72K for local schools

Runners take off at the start of the Maui 5K presented by the Maui Ocean Center on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The fundraiser has benefited schools participating in the event since 2011. PC: Maui Ocean Center

About 1,200 Maui residents and visitors — some from as far away as Canada and Brazil — ran and walked in last weekend’s 14th annual Maui 5K at Maui Ocean Center, raising a record $72,000 for Maui Nui schools.



“We could not have reached this many participants and funds raised without the support of the Maui Ocean Center, our many sponsors and the various individuals who promoted the event within their school,” said Arlene Emerson, Maui 5K co-founder.



Proceeds from the Maui 5K go directly back to the community, providing funding to Maui County schools. Nearly 50 schools participated in this year’s race, held the morning of March 2. The top 5 schools with the most participants were: Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School (109 participants), Carden Academy of Maui (84 participants), Kula Elementary School (67 participants), Baldwin High School (47 participants) and Maui High School (46 participants).

In total, 1,196 participants made their way along the 5K course through Māʻalaea or walked an alternate mile-long loop. Thirty runners also participated virtually.

Awards were presented to top finishers and door prizes included Maui Ocean Center family memberships, whale watching trips with Pacific Whale Foundation and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines. Kula resident Nancy Robberson emceed the event, while DJ Zeke kept the crowd moving and Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit provided some energetic pre-race stretching.



After the event concluded, presenting sponsor Maui Ocean Center provided complimentary admission to all Maui 5K participants.



“We look forward to seeing everyone next year for the 15th annual Maui 5K on March 1, 2026,” Emerson added.