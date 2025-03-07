Maui Health launches paid summer internship for college students

Moani Mau assists an incoming patient in admitting at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Maui Health is offering college students non-clinical jobs such as patient admitting registration are part of a Summer Internship Program. The application deadline is March 21. Mau, a business operations supervisor, serves as part of the hospital’s Patient Access Services Team. PC: Maui Health

College students looking to gain hands-on experience in healthcare have an opportunity with Maui Health’s new paid Summer Internship Program.

The program offers students a chance to explore careers in healthcare, with non-clinical positions available in finance, information technology, social services, human resources, marketing, communications and patient registration.

The application deadline is March 21. Interested students can apply at www.mauihealth.org/intern.

Interns will work at Maui Memorial Medical Center, with some roles offering hybrid or remote options. The program, which runs from May 12 to Aug. 31, aims to build a strong local healthcare workforce by providing valuable experience to students who may one day launch careers on Maui.

“At Maui Health, we know that building a strong, sustainable local workforce is essential to the future of healthcare on our islands,” said Maui Health Chief Executive Officer Lynn Fulton. “We are committed to creating opportunities for local students to gain valuable experience and establish careers in healthcare.”

“By investing in paid training programs like this internship and our Kula Hospital Nurse Aide Training Program, we’re addressing the ongoing shortage of healthcare workers and ensuring that the next generation of professionals is rooted in the communities where they were born and will one day raise their own families,” she said.

Interns will earn between $21 and $31 per hour, depending on the position. Eligible applicants must be pursuing or have recently completed a bachelor’s or graduate degree.

For more information, contact Maui Health Human Resources at 808-242-2251 or MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.